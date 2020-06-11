All mosques located along highways to be closed in Talas

All mosques located along highways will be closed in Talas. Head of the region, Maratbek Murataliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, only mosques that are located in the villages will work.

«Drivers of heavy vehicles can stop at mosques, so we close everything along the roads. Owners of shops, which are also located along the highways, were also asked to refuse to serve long-haul truckers,» Maratbek Murataliev said.

Drivers of heavy trucks themselves are obliged to give a written commitment that they will not stop at shops and mosques. They are recommended to have stock of food, drinks and fuel.

The first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Talas region on June 10. As of today, there are already three infected people.

According to local government officials, the man had contracted coronavirus in his store and possibly from heavy truck drivers.