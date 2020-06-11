12:58
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region

Three cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, one of those infected was in contact with 98 citizens.

«COVID-19 patients appeared in the region due to the fact that citizens went to work, began to travel outside the region. We can say that COVID-19 reached the region due to internal migration. The first case was confirmed in an employee of a medical center, then her husband became infected, the third case was confirmed in their neighbor. We check all the contacts — there are a lot of them. This is a consequence of non-compliance with sanitary rules,» the official said.

In total, coronavirus was registered in 2,129 people in Kyrgyzstan as of June 11. At least 1,630 of them have recovered.
