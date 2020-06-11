12:58
USD 74.34
EUR 84.52
RUB 1.08
English

72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country

Number of domestic cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan reached 72 percent. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, imported cases account for 28 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases.

Related news
36 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,129 in total
«The number of patients was decreasing until our compatriots started returning from abroad. The growth rate of the infection has increased. But in general, it has been declining over the past week. However, the tense situation persists. Checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan start working today, and the flow of cars and people crossing it will increase. The Ministry of Health is making every effort to ensure safety and prevent spread of coronavirus in the country,» the official said.

In total, coronavirus was registered in 2,129 people in Kyrgyzstan as of June 11. At least 1,630 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/155644/
views: 120
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region
Ten more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
58 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
36 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,129 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 82 newborns and pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.2 million people globally
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 89 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
38 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,093 in total
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
11 June, Thursday
12:42
15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building window in Tokmak 15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building windo...
12:33
TB confirmed in 14 children at psychoneurologic dispensary in Jalal-Abad
12:16
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million
12:06
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region
11:56
72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country