72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country

Number of domestic cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan reached 72 percent. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, imported cases account for 28 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases.

«The number of patients was decreasing until our compatriots started returning from abroad. The growth rate of the infection has increased. But in general, it has been declining over the past week. However, the tense situation persists. Checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan start working today, and the flow of cars and people crossing it will increase. The Ministry of Health is making every effort to ensure safety and prevent spread of coronavirus in the country,» the official said.

In total, coronavirus was registered in 2,129 people in Kyrgyzstan as of June 11. At least 1,630 of them have recovered.