36 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,129 in total

At least 36 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 17 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, in Chui region — 3, in Osh region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region- 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Talas region — 2, in Naryn region — 1, and in Batken region — 1.

«At least four of the cases are imported, 19 — in contact persons, 13 — with unknown sources of infection,» he said.

Thus, 2,129 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country as of June 11.
