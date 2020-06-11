Work of Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on border with Kazakhstan resumed

Work of Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint located on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border was resumed. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Passage through this checkpoint is open until a special order for heavy trucks only to unload another checkpoint — Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny. At the same time, drivers must pass a rapid test for COVID-19 at the checkpoint.

«In case of a negative result, checkpoint employees issue a certificate with which drivers enter Kazakhstan. Thus, there are currently three working road checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border: Ak-Tilek and Chaldybar in Chui region and Chon-Kapka — in Talas region. Citizens and freight vehicles pass Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny and Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhny checkpoints in accordance with the requirements of the government decree. Freight trains travel through Kaindy-Zheleznodorozhny checkpoint,» the State Border Service said.