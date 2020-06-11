09:55
President Jeenbekov meets with activists of Osh city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Osh city activists the day before and discussed issues that concern residents of the southern capital. Representative Interbilim NGO, Gulgaki Mamasalieva, posted on Facebook.

According to her, during the meeting human rights defenders and activists raised issues of unfair trials, especially in considering domestic violence cases.

We also talked about the draft law on NGOs, Gulgaki Mamasalieva noted.

«The President stressed importance of civil society. He carefully listened to my arguments why the draft law is discriminatory and that this runs counter to the head of state’s anti-corruption and digitalization course. He promised to carefully study the issue, but only after the Parliament makes a decision,» Gulgaki Mamasalieva said.

She also told that activists and the President discussed the poor work of public receptions on strengthening interethnic harmony, illegal construction in the region, and transparency in the management of municipal land in Osh and Jalal-Abad.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that he would take control of the lawlessness of Emakom construction company. He was interested who was behind them, asked to voice names. We also discussed cooperation in stepping up the activities of public receptions in the south of the country to strengthen interethnic harmony,» Gulgaki Mamasalieva wrote.

The President is in Osh region with a working trip. Yesterday he honored the memory of those killed on the occasion of the June events 2010. The head of state laid flowers at the Tears of Mothers memorial complex in Osh. A memorial prayer has been read.
