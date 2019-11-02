President of Kyrgyzstan tells about amendments to Constitution

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the heads of the leading media of the country today. Directors and editors of television channels, radio, newspapers and online media outlets were able to ask the head of state their questions. This is the second meeting in this format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov was asked if he had plans to hold a referendum on expanding presidential powers, whether he intended to amend the Constitution.

«Can this be done?» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic joked.

He stated that he intended neither to hold any referenda on amendments to the Basic Law, nor expand his powers. And he reminded that the country had a parliamentary form of government.

The head of state also returned to the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, noting that Almazbek Atambayev was repeatedly invited for interrogation as a witness, he just had to come and answer the investigators’ questions. «Just come and just answer the questions. Yes, there was already the requirement of investigators later. They acted by law. There was no capture,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

«He (the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev. — Note of 24.kg news agency) kept repeating all the time — there are no untouchables in Kyrgyzstan. The decision of the Constitutional Chamber has been made. I can also be accused, so I have to work according to the law,» he stressed.