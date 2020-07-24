President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Russian medical workers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the head of the medical group that arrived from the Russian Federation in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Bashkortostan Yevgeny Kustov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic, Nikolai Udovichenko, and Deputy Director of the Institute of Virology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Natalya Pshenichnaya.

A group of doctors from the Russian Federation arrived in the republic on July 23 as part of the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked the Russian specialists for their assistance in a difficult time for the country. He noted that Russia, as a strategic partner and ally of Kyrgyzstan, is providing invaluable assistance in the fight against coronavirus infection.

The President expressed gratitude to the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for significant support in the fight against the disease, in particular, for the humanitarian assistance provided in the form of medical equipment and drugs, as well as sending of a large group of doctors to provide practical assistance to medical institutions of the republic and conduct appropriate consultations on the treatment of coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia.

The head of state expressed confidence that the stay of Russian doctors would become a tangible support for the Kyrgyz health workers in stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Russian Ambassador Nikolai Udovichenko noted that all the arrived specialists have extensive practical experience in treating the disease, saying that after them humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and medical devices is expected to arrive for total 150 million rubles.

The Deputy Minister of Health of Bashkortostan Yevgeny Kustov informed that together with the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan a corresponding plan of joint actions was developed. He expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the specialists of the two states would be able to overcome the outbreak of the disease in the republic.

Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director of the Institute of Virology of Rospotrebnadzor, stressed that coronavirus is a serious test for all countries of the world, including those with a developed healthcare system. As she stated, Russian specialists will provide methodological, practical assistance to the Kyrgyz doctors, as well as advisory support to medical institutions.

Participants of the meeting noted that the group of Russian specialists was distributed among medical institutions in the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic.