Volunteer urges President to veto law on manipulating information

Most of the participants of the meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov demanded full reporting from government agencies on loans and grants coming to Kyrgyzstan to fight coronavirus. A show presenter, showman and active volunteer Erkin Ryskulbekov told 24.kg news agency.

Related news Askar Almaz uulu: President was shocked by what he heard from volunteers

According to him, the volunteers raised the issues of providing medical workers with PPE, compensations and told which hospitals lack medical supplies.

«We also talked about construction of hospitals. The President said he wanted to build a multifunctional hospital that would work successfully after the epidemic. He noted that construction of new infectious diseases facilities would start in Osh and Bishkek next week,» Erkin Ryskulbekov told.

The President said he was proud of the volunteers who have united. I answered him that that was not a reason for pride, but a signal that government agencies were not doing their job. Erkin Ryskulbekov

The show presenter stressed that he asked the head of state to resolve two things: to declare nationwide mourning day and pay tribute to those killed during the pandemic, and to veto the bill on manipulating information. «The president agreed with regard to national mourning day and said that he would be announced in the coming days. As for the bill, Sooronbai Jeenbekov replied that he had just received the document, he was carefully studying it and would definitely give an answer,» the show presenter said.

The president of the country decided to meet with the activists of the volunteer movement who help doctors in the fight against coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.

It became known yesterday that some activists refused to meet with the head of state.

Aidana Otorbaeva, the head of Soobscha (together) volunteer group, for example, said that the members of the group are apolitical. «I will say, as the head of Soobscha volunteer association, on behalf of all the guys, that we will not attend this meeting. We are completely apolitical. We in no way want to even get in touch with politics,» she said.