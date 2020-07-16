Scientists urge to prepare for second wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

Well-known medical specialists voiced proposals to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Scientists drew attention to the need for a broad explanation of the fact that there is one problem in the country now — a coronavirus infection, and in case of loss of the loved ones due to community-acquired pneumonia and mourning rituals, the same requirements should be observed like for COVID-19 patients.

The meeting participants also consider it necessary to combine statistics on community-acquired pneumonia and coronavirus.

Scientists noted the importance of preparing medical facilities for the second possible wave of coronavirus infection.

They spoke for reorientation of clinics that have intensive care units with oxygen therapy for the treatment of coronavirus infection, construction of new hospitals from rapidly erected structures.

«They stressed relevance of creating centers, so-called sorting points, for distribution of patients according to the severity of the disease, which will improve targeted treatment. At the same time, introduction of a digital map of hospitals with an indication of free places in medical institutions for receiving patients is also relevant. They drew attention to the lack of medical personnel, creation of conditions for the health rehabilitation of physicians, including for those who work in the «red zones,» the press service of the head of state said.

In addition, participants of the meeting noted the importance of updating the protocols for treatment of coronavirus infection, providing additional laboratory and diagnostic facilities and optimizing the procurement of equipment and medicines. Specialists also drew attention to the workload of family doctors, who are not paid due attention now, and the lack of scientific study of many issues at the primary level.

Medical specialists stressed that day hospitals should be switched to round-the-clock operation, since seriously ill patients are also admitted there.

It is necessary to open additional hotline services, including for medicines. After all, the incorrect, intuitive prescription of drugs, in most cases according to prescriptions from social media, the irrational use of antibiotics also leads to a shortage of drugs and creation of an artificial rush. Scientists and experts also called the heads of pharmaceutical companies for social responsibility.

The interlocutors of the head of state recalled that drugs such as clexane and heparin have substitutes in the form of pills. If the government by its decree approves the available substitutes, this will help reduce the excitement among the population and the burden on hospitals, since people can be treated at home with their help.

Non-compliance by citizens with sanitary standards after lifting of quarantine restrictions was named as the reason for a surge in the spread of the disease. In this regard, they spoke in favor of imposing a ban on mass festivities, stepping up control over the observance of sanitary standards and face mask requirement in public places, up to the introduction of a zonal quarantine regime.

«They stressed the particular importance of citizens’ compliance with isolation and hygiene standards, noting that one of the main success factors in countries where the epidemiological situation is much better is compliance with the basic requirements — washing hands, isolation and wearing of masks. They added that the increase in the number of infected people in the current conditions is a natural phenomenon, but paid special attention to the need to take measures to reduce mortality,» the statement says.