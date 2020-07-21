13:19
USD 77.54
EUR 88.81
RUB 1.08
English

Volunteers meet with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President of Kyrgyzstan decided to meet with volunteers who help doctors in the fight against coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia today.

It became known yesterday that some activists refused to meet with the head of state.

Aidana Otorbaeva, the head of Soobscha (together) volunteer group, for example, said that the members of the group are apolitical. «I will say, as the head of Soobscha volunteer association, on behalf of all the guys, that we will not attend this meeting. We are completely apolitical. We in no way want to even get in touch with politics,» she told.

At the request of 24.kg news agency the presidential press service provided a list of those who will participate in the dialogue with Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The meeting that was planned to be held at Ala-Archa-1 state residence has been moved to the White House due to weather conditions.

The meeting will be attended by a representative of Birge movement Eldar Shabdanov, a journalist from Elden Elge Tynchtyk Altymyshev, an activist of the Hands of Love movement Natalya Grebneva, journalist Aizada Zhamgyrchieva, singer Angelika, leader of Biz Barbyz movement Urmat Nasykulov, host and now an active volunteer Erkin Ryskulbekov, head of the microcredit company Babur Tolbaev, representative of the Red Crescent Society Bermet Usubalieva, head of the Generation Best movement Nurilya Cholponbaeva, a volunteer Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev, representative of a youth initiative group Almaz uulu Askar.
link: https://24.kg/english/160158/
views: 118
Print
Related
Scientists urge to prepare for second wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Emporio Armani model becomes volunteer in fight against COVID-19
President Jeenbekov meets with activists of Osh city
Sooronbai Jeenbekov presents laptops to participants of Meerim TV project
Cyclists to deliver groceries to senior citizens of Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to meet with residents of Issyk-Ata district
Why press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov not become a sensation
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about fight against smuggling
President of Kyrgyzstan tells about amendments to Constitution
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about relations with Raiymbek Matraimov
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
21 July, Tuesday
13:13
Kyrgyz officials consider issue of payment of compensation to 40 health workers Kyrgyz officials consider issue of payment of compensat...
12:57
Coronavirus confirmed in 47 medical workers over 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:36
42 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:28
1,108 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 28,251 in total
12:19
1,667 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan