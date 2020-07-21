Volunteers meet with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President of Kyrgyzstan decided to meet with volunteers who help doctors in the fight against coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia today.

It became known yesterday that some activists refused to meet with the head of state.

Aidana Otorbaeva, the head of Soobscha (together) volunteer group, for example, said that the members of the group are apolitical. «I will say, as the head of Soobscha volunteer association, on behalf of all the guys, that we will not attend this meeting. We are completely apolitical. We in no way want to even get in touch with politics,» she told.

At the request of 24.kg news agency the presidential press service provided a list of those who will participate in the dialogue with Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The meeting that was planned to be held at Ala-Archa-1 state residence has been moved to the White House due to weather conditions.

The meeting will be attended by a representative of Birge movement Eldar Shabdanov, a journalist from Elden Elge Tynchtyk Altymyshev, an activist of the Hands of Love movement Natalya Grebneva, journalist Aizada Zhamgyrchieva, singer Angelika, leader of Biz Barbyz movement Urmat Nasykulov, host and now an active volunteer Erkin Ryskulbekov, head of the microcredit company Babur Tolbaev, representative of the Red Crescent Society Bermet Usubalieva, head of the Generation Best movement Nurilya Cholponbaeva, a volunteer Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev, representative of a youth initiative group Almaz uulu Askar.