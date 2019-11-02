Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about fight against smuggling

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the heads of the leading media of the country today. Directors and editors of television channels, radio, newspapers and online media outlets were able to ask the head of state their questions. This is the second meeting in this format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov was asked if he agreed with the harsh statement made by the Director of Adilet Legal Clinic, ex-MP Cholpon Dzhakupova that citizens did not believe president’s anti-corruption campaign.

«I met with her. We talked for forty minutes. Everything voiced is not new for me. I know all these problems. I am working on them,» he said.

The head of state told that with the support and assistance of Vladimir Putin (President of Russia), 300 video-recording cameras would be installed at Irkestam and Torugart customs checkpoints.

«I advocated for triple control on the border at the summit of the EAEU leaders,» he said.

According to the president, video-recording cameras will also be installed at Dostuk customs post.

If it’s God’s will, we will eliminate all smuggling schemes. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He also added that video surveillance on the borders would become countrywide over time.