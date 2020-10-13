Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the head of the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, Chingiz Aidarbekov informed about the position of international organizations and partner countries on the latest events in Kyrgyzstan, noting that the world closely monitored the situation and constantly kept in touch with him, expressing deep concern.

He informed about the meetings held with the UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo, as well as with the Head of the European Union Delegation Eduard Auer.

Representatives of the UN and the EU were informed that Kyrgyzstan should return to the legal field as soon as possible through a broad political dialogue between national political forces in compliance with the requirements of the Constitution.

«In addition, it was noted that at the moment all efforts are being made to resolve the current situation in the legal framework. The parties also discussed the possibility of technical support for the upcoming repeat parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of international organizations and foreign states expressed their support for the efforts of the Kyrgyz authorities to stabilize the socio-political situation in the country, as well as their readiness to provide the necessary assistance,» the message says.

Chingiz Aidarbekov also informed that all foreign missions of Kyrgyzstan were focused on the need to conduct explanatory work with the official authorities of the host country about the current internal political situation, as well as measures taken to resolve the current situation in the legal framework.

The President noted with gratitude the support of foreign partners. The head of state noted that in the difficult political situation that has developed today, special attention should be paid to providing reliable information for the entire international community.