Project providing suburbs of Osh city with drinking water launched

A project to provide 10 settlements in Zhapalak rural district of Osh city with drinking water is launched. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with implementation of the project.

Director of the State Agency for Water Resources, Kokumbek Tashtanaliev, informed that thanks to implementation of the project, more than 20,000 residents of Zhapalak rural district will have full access to clean drinking water. The project is financed from the republican budget. Construction will be completed by the end of June 2020.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that projects on providing the population with clean drinking water are priority within the framework of the state policy for the country’s regional development. He assured that work in this direction is actively going on throughout the republic.

Providing the population with clean drinking water is a national project and one of the main priority areas of the presidential activity of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.