Residents of 960 villages in Kyrgyzstan need clean drinking water

Only 796 out of 2,014 villages in Kyrgyzstan are provided with safe drinking water to date. The State Institution for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation told 24.kg news agency.

At the same time, clean water systems have been restored and put into operation in 114 villages over the past three years, and at the moment, construction work is underway in 258 villages.

Thus, construction and rehabilitation of water supply systems is still required in 960 settlements of Kyrgyzstan. For these purposes, according to the state institution, about $1 billion is needed.

It is noted that in order to resolve this issue, an investment plan has been developed, negotiations are underway with the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the Saudi Fund for Development, the Eurasian Bank for Stabilization and Development, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and other donors.