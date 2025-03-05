00:52
USD 87.45
EUR 93.55
RUB 0.98
English

Residents of 960 villages in Kyrgyzstan need clean drinking water

Only 796 out of 2,014 villages in Kyrgyzstan are provided with safe drinking water to date. The State Institution for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation told 24.kg news agency.

At the same time, clean water systems have been restored and put into operation in 114 villages over the past three years, and at the moment, construction work is underway in 258 villages.

Thus, construction and rehabilitation of water supply systems is still required in 960 settlements of Kyrgyzstan. For these purposes, according to the state institution, about $1 billion is needed.

It is noted that in order to resolve this issue, an investment plan has been developed, negotiations are underway with the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the Saudi Fund for Development, the Eurasian Bank for Stabilization and Development, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and other donors.
link: https://24.kg/english/321863/
views: 280
Print
Related
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water on March 6
Three residential areas in Bishkek to be left without water on March 4
Water supply to be suspended in some areas of Bishkek on February 27
Three housing estates in Bishkek to have no water
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Water supply to be suspended in Zhenish housing estate
Drinking water supply to be suspended in another district of Bishkek
One of Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on February 11
South-western part of Bishkek to have no water on February 6
Popular
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent
Japan to grant Kyrgyzstan 4 mobile diagnostic centers for remote villages Japan to grant Kyrgyzstan 4 mobile diagnostic centers for remote villages
5 March, Wednesday
19:11
Kyrgyzstan and the Bahamas intend to establish diplomatic relations Kyrgyzstan and the Bahamas intend to establish diplomat...
19:04
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
18:10
Phased introduction of 12-year school system to continue in Kyrgyzstan
17:58
Residents of 960 villages in Kyrgyzstan need clean drinking water
17:44
Deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov expelled from Yiman Nuru faction