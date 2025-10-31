18:47
Several villages in Nookat district supplied with drinking water

Wells have been drilled in Kok-Zhar aiyl aimak of Nookat district to provide residents of the villages of Zhiyde, Karanay, and Sarykandy with clean drinking water. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, 16,884 residents of these villages now have access to clean drinking water. A total of five wells have been drilled. The estimated cost of the work was 15 million soms.

It is worth noting that the ministry approved a 410-point action plan for 2025, compiled based on requests from delegates of the 3rd People’s Kurultai. Of these, 50 actions (12 percent) have been completed, 360 (88 percent) are underway, and there are no outstanding actions.

Most of the requests relate to irrigation (60 percent) and drinking water supply (23 percent). These strategically important areas are currently being implemented.
