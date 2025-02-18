Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will be temporarily stopped in Muras-Ordo and Kalys-Ordo housing estates on February 20. The municipality’s press service reported.

The affected areas and time:

Muras-Ordo housing estate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Kalys-Ordo housing estate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The water outage is due to repair work on the water intakes of the aforementioned housing estates and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.