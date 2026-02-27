15:26
40 settlements provided with drinking water in 2025

In 2025, at least 40 settlements were provided with access to drinking water. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Erlist Akunbekov, announced at a republican meeting.

According to him, the projects made it possible to supply clean water to 75,000 people.

«A total of 3.7 billion soms was allocated from the state budget for these purposes. In addition, water supply systems are currently under construction in 25 cities and 601 villages. In 2026, we plan to provide another 70 villages and three cities with drinking water,» Erlist Akunbekov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/363860/
views: 155
