All villages in Kyrgyzstan should be provided with drinking water by 2030

By 2030, all villages in Kyrgyzstan should be provided with drinking water, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev stated at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees. He responded to MP Alisher Kozuev’s question about clean water remaining the main problem facing residents in Kara-Suu district of Osh region.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, the Cabinet is currently working to provide residents in 600 villages with drinking water.

«I would like to note that Kara-Suu district of Osh region has some of the worst indicators for water supply at the local level. The situation is equally dire in Jalal-Abad and Chui regions. We prepare the design and estimate documentation ourselves and simply ask local authorities to provide all the necessary documents. But not everyone is doing their job conscientiously. In this regard, in the new year, I intend to address the head of the Cabinet with a recommendation on certain local leaders. I will note that, in accordance with the presidential decree, we intend to provide all villages with clean water by 2030,» he added.