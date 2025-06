Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities in the center of Bishkek will be suspended on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The water outage area:

Baytik Baatyr — Leo Tolstoy — Gorky — Zhukeev-Pudovkin — Kulatov streets.

The outage is due to emergency work on the city water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.