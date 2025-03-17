Part of Bishkek to have no water on March 18

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped in a part of Bishkek on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The affected area:
- Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, buildings No. 93/1, 93/2, 93/3, 93/4, 93/5, 93/6;
- Toktonaliev Street, buildings No. 139/3, 157, 153, 153/3, 155;
- Okeev Street, buildings No. 39/3, 39/4, 39/6, 39/7, 39/8.
In addition, there will be no water in the section limited by Southern Big Chui Canal- Kuiruchuk Street — Eastern Big Chui Canal — Moldokulov Street.
Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.