Part of Bishkek to have no water on March 18

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped in a part of Bishkek on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The affected area:

Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, buildings No. 93/1, 93/2, 93/3, 93/4, 93/5, 93/6;

Toktonaliev Street, buildings No. 139/3, 157, 153, 153/3, 155;

Okeev Street, buildings No. 39/3, 39/4, 39/6, 39/7, 39/8.

In addition, there will be no water in the section limited by Southern Big Chui Canal- Kuiruchuk Street — Eastern Big Chui Canal — Moldokulov Street.

Water will be turned off due to repair work at Airport water intake and city water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.