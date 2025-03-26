Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on March 27

Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped tomorrow, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The outage area is:

Panfilov Street, Manas Avenue, Frunze Street and the railway line.

The outage is due to repair work at Togolok Moldo water intake and city water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.