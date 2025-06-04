18:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

$250 million to be allocated to provide settlements with drinking water

Projects to provide citizens in 226 settlements with clean water are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan together with international donors. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev announced at the ceremony of launch of a new water supply system in Grigoryevka village, Issyk-Kul region, the ministry notes.

According to the official, construction work has been completed in 92 villages, it is still underway in 74 villages, and design and estimate documentation is being prepared in 60 villages. The total budget for these projects is $250 million.

In his speech, Bakyt Torobaev emphasized the importance of projects on access to drinking water to improve the quality of life of the rural population and the sustainable development of regions.

He mentioned another important project — «Wastewater Management in Issyk-Kul Region». $41.8 million has been allocated for its implementation. As part of the project, the construction of Balykchy treatment facilities has been completed, and more than 40 percent of the work has been completed in Karakol.
link: https://24.kg/english/331575/
views: 134
Print
Related
Construction of main water pipeline in Cholpon-Ata nearing completion
More than 6,000 residents of Grigoryevka village provided with drinking water
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on summer water use schedule
Part of Leninsky district of Bishkek to have no water on June 2
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on May 27
2nd phase of Water Supply and Sewerage Reconstruction project starts in Naryn
Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 22
Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 20
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on May 17
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves loan and grant from EBRD for water supply
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
17:38
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plan...
17:28
Pilot project for 24/7 customs clearance launched at Irkeshtam checkpoint
17:10
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
17:01
Construction of main water pipeline in Cholpon-Ata nearing completion
16:54
$250 million to be allocated to provide settlements with drinking water