$250 million to be allocated to provide settlements with drinking water

Projects to provide citizens in 226 settlements with clean water are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan together with international donors. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev announced at the ceremony of launch of a new water supply system in Grigoryevka village, Issyk-Kul region, the ministry notes.

According to the official, construction work has been completed in 92 villages, it is still underway in 74 villages, and design and estimate documentation is being prepared in 60 villages. The total budget for these projects is $250 million.

In his speech, Bakyt Torobaev emphasized the importance of projects on access to drinking water to improve the quality of life of the rural population and the sustainable development of regions.

He mentioned another important project — «Wastewater Management in Issyk-Kul Region». $41.8 million has been allocated for its implementation. As part of the project, the construction of Balykchy treatment facilities has been completed, and more than 40 percent of the work has been completed in Karakol.