17:10
USD 74.10
EUR 83.45
RUB 1.08
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts 4 percent drop of GDP at year-end

In 2020, GDP is expected to decline by about 4 percent compared to 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. Report on the monetary policy of the National Bank of the country says.

Excluding enterprises developing Kumtor mine, the GDP drop in 2020 is expected to reach about 5 percent. According to the forecast, the largest decline could be registered in the first half of the year — immediately by 16 percent.

Taking into account the assumption of a trend towards recovery in economic activity, 6.2 percent growth of real GDP is expected in 2021, and excluding Kumtor — 6.7 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/155544/
views: 97
Print
Related
Tatyana Kim: It is worth thinking about lowering refinancing rate
Deductions from National Bank's profit to be increased to 90 percent
Abdygulov: We see no problems in foreign exchange market of Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people placed under observation
Inflation reaches 7.5 percent as of May 15 in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
National Bank to introduce innovations in banking and payment systems
National Bank to hold credit auctions to support real sector of economy
President instructs to support economic sectors affected by COVID-19
EDB forecasts 1 percent drop of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2020
Popular
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
10 June, Wednesday
16:14
Large hail hits Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan Large hail hits Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan
16:06
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts 4 percent drop of GDP at year-end
15:58
Coronavirus confirmed in 82 newborns and pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
15:44
Auto-building plant launched in Osh city