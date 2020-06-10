National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts 4 percent drop of GDP at year-end

In 2020, GDP is expected to decline by about 4 percent compared to 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. Report on the monetary policy of the National Bank of the country says.

Excluding enterprises developing Kumtor mine, the GDP drop in 2020 is expected to reach about 5 percent. According to the forecast, the largest decline could be registered in the first half of the year — immediately by 16 percent.

Taking into account the assumption of a trend towards recovery in economic activity, 6.2 percent growth of real GDP is expected in 2021, and excluding Kumtor — 6.7 percent.