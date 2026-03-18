Cabinet Chairman introduces new Head to National Bank staff

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev introduced the new Chairman, Almaz Baketaev, to the National Bank staff.

The Cabinet Chairman outlined the bank’s priority areas of work and expressed confidence that under the new chairman’s leadership, the National Bank will focus on developing the banking sector, improving the effectiveness of monetary policy, and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Almaz Baketaev was born on January 20, 1971 in Talas. He has a higher education in engineering and economics. He graduated from the Frunze Polytechnic Institute and later qualified as an economist. He began his career in the tax administration. Over the years, he worked in the tax police, the State Tax Service, and the Ministry of Finance, where he held various positions. He served as Deputy Minister of Finance and headed the Central Treasury. He also served as Vice Mayor of Bishkek, overseeing the financial and economic sector. Since 2021, he has served as Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Adylbek Kasymaliev wished Almaz Baketaev success in his important position.