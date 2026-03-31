National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 5th intervention since beginning of 2026

On March 30, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted another intervention in the foreign exchange market—its fifth since the beginning of 2026.

In total, the bank sold $178.9 million, of which $95.9 million was sold with settlement on the day of the transaction, and another $83 million with settlement on a different date.

Dollars were sold at a rate of 87.45 soms.

The National Bank uses interventions to stabilize the exchange rate and reduce sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. Its latest foreign exchange sale indicates ongoing pressure on the som and strong demand for foreign currency.

At least $725.45 million has been sold since the beginning of the year.