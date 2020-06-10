Auto-building plant launched in Osh city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush auto-building plant in Osh city today. Press service of the head of state reported.

The company will provide jobs for up to 5,000 people and will produce electric buses. To date, the first stage of construction work has been completed, and the plant began its activities. At the first stage, 500 jobs were created. The company currently produces instruments, equipment and accessories for the light and heavy industries, agriculture; transformers and smart meters are developed and tested. In addition, a prototype of the first electric bus manufactured in Kyrgyzstan is being prepared.

«Taking into account the great potential of the domestic electric power industry, the necessary equipment for small and large hydropower plants, including turbines and generators, is also being produced. At the first stage of construction work, about $ 20 million was invested; the plant is equipped with modern equipment from Europe and Japan,» the statement says.

In a conversation with the staff of the plant, Sooronbai Jeenbekov shared his memories of how, in 2001, as part of the training program in Japan, he visited Toshiba plant, told about the principles of work and corporate ethics of the Japanese corporation.

«Each employee of Toshiba carefully treats the enterprise, where he or she works, as a personal property and is interested in its development. They put all their forces and knowledge, scrupulously work for the prosperity of the company, as this directly influences their well-being,» he said.

The President expressed confidence that in the future the plant could occupy leading positions not only in the country, but also in the region. He called on employees for corporate cohesion, stressing that success of the enterprise depends largely on the efforts of each employee and the work collective as a whole.