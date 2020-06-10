12:36
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Two more people died from coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, a 70-year-old man died in the Panfilov Territorial Hospital, and a 73-year-old woman — in Jalal-Abad region.

«The man turned to the hospital because of cholelithiasis. He had a fever, it grew the next day. During an examination he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. He has been suffering from diabetes mellitus and coronary heart disease for many years. His condition has become acute, and he died yesterday.

The second patient also turned to the hospital. She had type 2 diabetes mellitus, bilateral polysegmental pneumonia. The patient died of complications due to coronavirus. The Ministry of Health expresses sincere condolences to their relatives and friends,» he said.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the republic rose to 26 cases.
