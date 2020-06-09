12:13
Woman dies of coronavirus in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

One more person died from coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the 47-year-old woman died at the Osh City Hospital.

«She previously underwent chemotherapy at the Hematology Department because of multiple myeloma with kidney damage. On May 31, she tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred to the Osh City Hospital. Despite resuscitation measures, she died yesterday. She had acute respiratory, cardiovascular, multiple organ failure,» he said.

The death toll from coronavirus in the republic rose to 24 people.
