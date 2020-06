Two new deputies appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Zamirbek Esenamanov and Beishenaly Nurdinov took an oath today.

They came to Parliament instead of Ruslan Choibekov and Almazbek Baatyrbekov.

Earlier, Zhanybek Isaev and Almazbek Ergeshev left Kyrgyzstan faction. One of the richest people in the country, businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov and former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Zhanybek Zhorobekov, came to the Parliament instead of them.