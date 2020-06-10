Issyk-Kul region entry rules repeatedly changed

Rules for leaving and entering the territory of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan have changed. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

When entering the region, passport data is taken only from those, who have arrived from abroad and from coronavirus affected regions.

«Body temperature of all other citizens is measured at the quarantine post. Each person must register upon arrival at the place of vacation — a resort, a hostel, a guest house and a recreation center. Those who were discharged from observation units and live in Issyk-Kul region are being transported by a special vehicle,» the press service said.

Recall, a sanitary-quarantine post was set up at the entrance to Issyk-Kul region in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Citizens entering the region were registered. Representatives of companies, state and other organizations had to present business trip certificates, as well as provide confirmation that they work in a particular locality of the region at the entrance to the region. The restrictions were eased only after quarantine was lifted.