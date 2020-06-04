Round-the-clock virological laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region

A virological laboratory will be opened in Cholpon-Ata town in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, preparations are underway to ensure safety of health of citizens during the tourist season.

«The Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Culture, approved anti-epidemiological rules, as well as an algorithm of actions for reception of vacationers. We are preparing a separate virological laboratory for testing and diagnostics of COVID,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The tourist season has officially started in Kyrgyzstan since June 1. Entry and exit from Issyk-Kul region is allowed without hindrance, temperature of arrivals is measured and their personal data are written at the roadblock.

In total, coronavirus was registered in 1,899 people in the country; at least 1,292 of them have recovered.