17:53
USD 73.47
EUR 82.37
RUB 1.08
English

Round-the-clock virological laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region

A virological laboratory will be opened in Cholpon-Ata town in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, preparations are underway to ensure safety of health of citizens during the tourist season.

«The Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Culture, approved anti-epidemiological rules, as well as an algorithm of actions for reception of vacationers. We are preparing a separate virological laboratory for testing and diagnostics of COVID,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The tourist season has officially started in Kyrgyzstan since June 1. Entry and exit from Issyk-Kul region is allowed without hindrance, temperature of arrivals is measured and their personal data are written at the roadblock.

In total, coronavirus was registered in 1,899 people in the country; at least 1,292 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/154875/
views: 93
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 6.4 million people globally
Three devices for COVID-19 PCR tests delivered to Kyrgyzstan
27 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in seven more doctors in Kyrgyzstan
28 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,899 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to relatives of doctor died from COVID
Another patient with COVID-19 discharged in Balykchi after recovery
Infected with COVID-19 First Deputy Mayor of Naryn discharged from hospital
Staff of Oktyabrsky, Sverdlovsky district administrations infected with COVID-19
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan
26 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,748 in total 26 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,748 in total
Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev goes on hunger strike Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev goes on hunger strike
69 more people contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 1,817 in total 69 more people contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 1,817 in total
4 June, Thursday
17:40
Kyrgyzstan extends green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends green corridor for foreigners
17:25
Soldiers of National Guard prepare for parade on Red Square in Moscow
17:06
Three people drown for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
16:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 6.4 million people globally
16:43
Round-the-clock virological laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region