OSCE representative comments on arson attack on Channel Three in Talas

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir commented on the arson attack on Channel Three office in Talas. He posted his opinion on Twitter.

According to him, the swift reaction of the police is a positive moment. He called for an objective investigation and punishment of those responsible in accordance with the law.

The arson fact was registered under the Article «Destruction or damage of another’s property». Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing. Preliminary damage resulting from the arson at the office of Channel Three in Talas is about 300,000 soms.
