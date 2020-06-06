Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan

Entrepreneurs were fined 1,855 million soms in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 11,016 objects of entrepreneurial activity and objects of the services sector, which resumed their work, have been checked. At least 5,546 sanitary instructions, 1,271 warnings have been issued.

«Today we are forced to introduce this control, there is a high threat of spread of coronavirus. I ask you to pay special attention to the face mask requirement, physical distancing — it is not difficult,» the official said.

We know that the infection is contact; there are many cases of COVID-19 in families. Nurbolot Usenbaev

In total, coronavirus was registered in 1,974 people all over the country as of June 6. At least 1,360 of them have recovered.