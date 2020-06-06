Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan

Entrepreneurs were fined 1,855 million soms in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.
«Today we are forced to introduce this control, there is a high threat of spread of coronavirus. I ask you to pay special attention to the face mask requirement, physical distancing — it is not difficult,» the official said.
We know that the infection is contact; there are many cases of COVID-19 in families.Nurbolot Usenbaev
In total, coronavirus was registered in 1,974 people all over the country as of June 6. At least 1,360 of them have recovered.