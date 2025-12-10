11:47
Two banks in Kyrgyzstan fined for violating anti-money laundering laws

Two commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan have been fined for violation of anti-money laundering laws. The State Financial Intelligence Service reported.

The total fines imposed amounted to 293,000 soms.

The Financial Intelligence Service noted that these banks violated internal control system requirements, including the use of such programs, the application of a risk-based approach, and customer due diligence.

The inspection also revealed violations of the procedure and deadlines for submitting notifications of transactions (deals) subject to monitoring and reporting, as well as failure to apply targeted financial sanctions established by law.
link: https://24.kg/english/354067/
views: 63
