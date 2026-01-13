Women fined in Bishkek for organizing private parties

A group of individuals organized private parties in Bishkek and later posted photos and videos from the events on social media, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

Locations of the parties changed each time and were held in rented premises.

The police stated that «to protect the spiritual and moral values of society, prevent the moral degradation of youth, and avoid the involvement of citizens, including young people, in illegal activities, a range of preventive and operational measures is systematically carried out.»

Administrative protocols were drawn up against five women (born in 1996, 1999, 2001, 2001 and 2002) under Article 109 (Distribution of pornographic materials) of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic. Each was fined 10,000 soms.

Additionally, one of the venues where the private events were held was shut down, and a fine was imposed.

The police urge citizens to comply with public morality and the law, reminding that participation in distribution of pornographic materials, including via the internet and messaging apps, carries legal responsibility.