Minister uncovers serious violations: Construction company fined 200,000 soms

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev, along with inspectors from the State Department of Architectural and Construction Supervision, conducted a raid on construction sites in Bishkek. He also ordered similar inspections to be organized throughout the country.

During the raid, a four-story medical center under construction at 29, Tabaldiev Street was inspected. The inspection found violations of technical regulations during the design and construction of the building, as well as non-compliance with a number of regulatory and legal acts.

Following the inspection, Palladium Group was fined 200,000 soms and issued a written order to eliminate the violations.