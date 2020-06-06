12:49
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total

At least 38 more people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, nine people got infected in Bishkek, 11 — in Osh city, 2 — in Osh region, 3 — in Naryn region, 10 — in Chui region, 1 — in Batken region and 2 — in Jalal-Abad region. «At least three of the cases are imported, and 29 people get infected being in home quarantine. Source of the infection in six people is unknown,» the official said.

In total, 1,974 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of June 6.
