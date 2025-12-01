Company fined 200,000 soms for illegal installation of equipment

A company in Issyk-Kul region was fined 200,000 soms for illegal installation of equipment. The press service of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An inspection revealed that ChiLing Stroy LLC illegally installed a concrete mixing unit at a quarry owned by Long Hai LLC in the village of Chyrpykty. As a result, an administrative case was opened against ChiLing Stroy LLC and a fine of 200,000 soms was imposed.

In addition, in accordance with the law, documents are being prepared to conduct an inspection into attempts by ChiLing Stroy LLC to sell concrete mix to other organizations in Issyk-Kul region.

The Ministry of Construction urges companies to carry out construction activities strictly within the legal framework and reminds them of the need to comply fully with safety regulations and technical requirements in the construction sector.