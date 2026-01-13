Service charge abolished, prices rise: Cafes and restaurants face heavy fines

From January 1, 2026, a new regulation came into force in Kyrgyzstan prohibiting the collection of service charges in catering establishments, including cafes and restaurants.

The Anti-Monopoly Regulation Service reported that after the rule took effect, cases were identified where owners formally canceled the service charge but effectively included it in the prices of dishes. Such actions are considered a violation of the law.

Enforcement of the regulation is assigned to the Anti-Monopoly Regulation Service and the State Tax Service. Entrepreneurs face fines for violating the rules.

For underweight products, reduced portion sizes, or deceiving customers, fines are set at 16,500 soms for individuals and 51,000 soms for legal entities.

For selling products above the listed price, fines amount to 30,000 soms for individuals and 15,000 soms for legal entities. Similar fines apply for the absence of price tags in the national currency.

Authorities urge citizens to report violations if their rights are infringed.