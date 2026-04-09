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Fines for killing wild animals in Kyrgyzstan increased two- to threefold

Kyrgyzstan significantly tightened liability measures for harming wildlife, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

According to the ministry, the resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The document provides for a substantial increase in penalties for illegal hunting.

The fine for poaching an ibex has been tripled to 300,000 soms, while illegal hunting of roe deer now carries a penalty of 100,000 soms. In addition, specific fines have been introduced for the first time for harming rare bird species: killing a white or black stork will result in a fine of 30,000 soms.

The new measures are aimed at preserving the country’s biodiversity and strengthening efforts to combat poaching, which remains one of the key threats to wildlife in the republic.

In addition to increasing fines, the resolution introduces an updated mechanism for distributing collected penalties. Part of the funds will now be allocated as incentives for citizens who help identify environmental violations and assist in documenting them.

The ministry emphasized that preserving Kyrgyzstan’s unique fauna is a shared responsibility. It called on citizens to strictly comply with environmental legislation, reminding them that caring for nature today directly impacts the country’s future environmental security.
link: https://24.kg/english/369657/
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