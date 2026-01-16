11:35
Catering establishments in Bishkek fined 23.3 million soms for 2025

Catering establishments in Bishkek were fined 23.3 million soms for 2025. Makhamat Murzashev, head of the Food Hygiene Department at the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 1,728 penalties (fines) were imposed for identified violations. The operation of 171 establishments was suspended.

It was previously reported that food establishments with extremely dirty conditions and no running water or sewerage are typically temporarily closed until the violations are corrected.

Another case of mass food poisoning was reported in Bishkek on January 15. Twenty-three people sought medical help. The catering establishment was fined and closed.
