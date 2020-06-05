00:08
President: Digitalization should improve quality of services in regions

«The main direction should be continuation of initiatives on promotion of digital foundations of the country’s development and focus on improving the quality of public services, especially in the regions,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the head of the State Registration Service Akyn Mambetaliev.

The parties discussed implementation of the state policy of digital transformation of the country and development of regions, digitalization projects in the SRS system. Akyn Mambetaliev presented information on the situation in the country’s registration and accounting system, prospects for its development, measures taken to automate public services for the population.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the welfare of citizens, their social and economic development, largely depend on the quality of public services provided in the field of registration of population, transport, drivers and civil status acts. The head of state drew special attention to facilitating and improving the availability and quality of public services provided to the population, noting the need to step up work in this direction,» presidential press service said in a statement.
