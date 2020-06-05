15:52
Tatyana Kim: It is worth thinking about lowering refinancing rate

«It would be good for the republic to think about lowering the refinancing rate of the National Bank,» Tatyana Kim, Chairwoman of the Chamber of Tax Advisers, said at a public hearing today.

According to her, business currently needs an impetus. It is very difficult for production to recover. Many people have lost their jobs. Unfortunately, not all entrepreneurs can launch a business today.

«Therefore, it is worth thinking about lowering the refinancing rate. Without such measures of a global macroeconomic nature, it will probably be very difficult to cope with the effects of the crisis in a short time. As for the proposals of the deputies, some of the bills are more conceptual in nature and need further refinement. In particular, this concerns the bill on the single tax and on the tax tribunal, that is, the idea can be accepted and can be further developed, but a very strong economic justification is needed,» Tatyana Kim said.
