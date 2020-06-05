Family violence suspects to be detained for 48 hours in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was adopted by the Parliament of the country on April 30.

The purpose of the law is to take urgent measures to curb the facts of domestic violence.

According to the amendments, the suspected of domestic violence will be detained for 48 hours.

Detention will be executed, if there is a real threat to the life and health of the victim and other family members or persons equated to them from the suspect, as well as if the suspect is intoxicated and poses a threat. Detention is also possible, if there is reason to believe that the suspect will continue bullying, threats, beatings, insults, humiliation.

The law comes into force from the day of its official publication.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of domestic violence cases has grown by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan.