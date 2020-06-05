15:52
USD 73.92
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.07
English

Family violence suspects to be detained for 48 hours in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was adopted by the Parliament of the country on April 30.

The purpose of the law is to take urgent measures to curb the facts of domestic violence.

According to the amendments, the suspected of domestic violence will be detained for 48 hours.

Detention will be executed, if there is a real threat to the life and health of the victim and other family members or persons equated to them from the suspect, as well as if the suspect is intoxicated and poses a threat. Detention is also possible, if there is reason to believe that the suspect will continue bullying, threats, beatings, insults, humiliation.

The law comes into force from the day of its official publication.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of domestic violence cases has grown by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/154981/
views: 177
Print
Related
Court dismisses domestic violence case in Issyk-Kul region
Man severely beats his wife in Karakol city
Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
Crisis centers may resume work in Bishkek
Domestic violence grows by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
56 domestic violence facts registered in Osh region during state of emergency
Expert of Presidential Administration detained for beating wife in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis join campaign for women's rights abroad
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
Husband douses wife with gasoline while cooking, she dies in hospital
Popular
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
5 June, Friday
15:30
Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan under fictitious contracts Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan un...
13:56
At least 16,000 women give birth twice a year in Kyrgyzstan
13:32
Tourist season in Issyk-Kul region to become more active after June 20
13:21
Post-crisis government plan of Kyrgyzstan to be presented by end of June
13:10
Sergei Ponomarev: It is necessary to simplify tax administration