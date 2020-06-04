05:55
President Jeenbekov: Regional digitalization requirements will be toughened

«Requirements for digitalization of the regions will be toughened,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today during a digital dialogue with the heads of the country’s regions, mayors of Bishkek and Osh cities.

He noted that the emergency situation in connection with the spread of coronavirus revealed a number of shortcomings and problems in the regions. Therefore, development and digitalization of the regions will remain priority areas of the state policy.

The head of state stressed the need to maximally rise competitiveness of regions with the effective use of new opportunities for managing the regions and support of local business.

«Our main goal is a comprehensive and consistent development of the regions using new digital relationships. One of our main tasks is to make the lives of our citizens easier by reducing bureaucracy, improving the quality of local services provided to the population, and automating procedures in the municipal service. Introduction and expansion of use of digital technologies in the regions remains one of the main criteria for evaluating the work of the heads of the regions and districts of the country,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
