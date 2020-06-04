Kyrgyzstan extends green corridor for foreigners

The Government of Kyrgyzstan, at the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended the «green corridor» for citizens of foreign states and stateless persons staying in the Kyrgyz Republic until July 1. The Information Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

It was done taking into account the temporary cessation of air traffic with foreign countries and closure of borders of foreign states.

Thus, foreign citizens, as well as stateless persons who are currently in the Kyrgyz Republic in a visa and visa-free order, will be able to leave the republic before July 1, 2020 without obtaining exit visas and registration at the place of stay requirement.