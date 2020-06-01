Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance

At least 15 victims of the incident near Chechme village have been admitted to the Aydarken Center for General Medical Practice. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Four people are in the hospital; the rest were discharged for outpatient treatment after rendering first medical assistance.

«The condition of two people is assessed as serious, of two other — relatively satisfactory,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health added that the victims are provided with all the necessary medicines.

«Two ambulance teams are on duty at the scene of the incident. A resuscitator and a traumatologist headed by the regional healthcare coordinator were sent to help colleagues from Batken,» the ministry said.

Recall, the incident started with a skirmish between residents of the two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring well belonged to them.