11:45
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance

At least 15 victims of the incident near Chechme village have been admitted to the Aydarken Center for General Medical Practice. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Four people are in the hospital; the rest were discharged for outpatient treatment after rendering first medical assistance.

Related news
Outbuildings burn down during incident on border with Uzbekistan
«The condition of two people is assessed as serious, of two other — relatively satisfactory,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health added that the victims are provided with all the necessary medicines.

«Two ambulance teams are on duty at the scene of the incident. A resuscitator and a traumatologist headed by the regional healthcare coordinator were sent to help colleagues from Batken,» the ministry said.

Recall, the incident started with a skirmish between residents of the two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring well belonged to them.
link: https://24.kg/english/154360/
views: 97
Print
Related
Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
Outbuildings burn down during incident on border with Uzbekistan
Conflict in Batken region: Meeting of heads of two districts takes place
Conflict between Kyrgyzstanis and residents of Sokh breaks out in Batken region
Conflict in Masanchi: Over 21,000 citizens return from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Conflict in Kazakhstan: Affected refugees discharged from hospitals
Conflict in Masanchi: About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan enter Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned
1 June, Monday
11:27
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains Hizb ut-Tahrir member wanted in another country SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains Hizb ut-Tahrir member wante...
11:07
Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
10:59
Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance
10:48
Traffic accident involving ambulance occurs in center of Bishkek
10:29
Outbuildings burn down during incident on border with Uzbekistan