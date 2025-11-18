Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated that discussions surrounding foreigners in Kyrgyzstan, particularly Chinese workers, are an election provocation. He made this statement in an interview with Kabar news agency.

Earlier, a conflict arose between citizens of China and Kyrgyzstan transporting sand and gravel from a quarry over a traffic dispute, which resulted in a brawl. One of the drivers was taken to the Chui Regional Hospital with injuries.

Sadyr Japarov noted that such conflicts should not be elevated to the level of interstate problems.

«Anything can happen in life. In Bishkek, two Kyrgyz can quarrel and fight on the street — we see this on social media. But such everyday conflicts should not be elevated to the level of interstate problems. There are groups that try to stir things up before the elections. We know who they are. For now, we are just watching. If they cross the line, they will be arrested. And then they’ll start shouting that they were ‘detained for no reason.’ They have no other topics — only electricity and the Chinese,» he said.

The president added that the state has extensive resources to monitor foreign nationals. Authorities can deport violators at any time — those whose visas have expired or those who break the law. According to him, there is currently no need for such measures.

Following the incident, foreign workers involved in major Chinese projects in Kyrgyzstan were warned to remain respectful and maintain peaceful relations with the local population. Those whose visas expire will return home.

«We have a visa regime with China — no Chinese citizen can enter the country without a visa. So locals also need to be cautious. It is important for us that all major projects are completed. There are many forces interested in preventing this road from being built. There have been many obstacles — we launched this project literally ‘through hardships.’ This road is not needed by someone else — it is needed by us, by Kyrgyzstan. And it is vital,» Sadyr Japarov added.