Border incident: 25 Kyrgyzstanis admitted to hospital, 2 in intensive care unit

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in an incident at the border with Sokh enclave in Kyrgyzstan are in serious condition. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A total of 25 victims were taken to the Aidarken Center for General Medical Practice.

«Four of them with various injuries are in the hospital. Two people are in intensive care unit, their condition after surgery is assessed by doctors as grave. Two Kyrgyzstanis were hospitalized to the Surgery Department; their condition is moderate. Everyone undergoes the necessary treatment,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health added that 21 people have been discharged for outpatient treatment after providing primary medical care.

Recall, the incident started with a skirmish between residents of the two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring well belonged to them.