14:48
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Border incident: 25 Kyrgyzstanis admitted to hospital, 2 in intensive care unit

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in an incident at the border with Sokh enclave in Kyrgyzstan are in serious condition. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A total of 25 victims were taken to the Aidarken Center for General Medical Practice.

«Four of them with various injuries are in the hospital. Two people are in intensive care unit, their condition after surgery is assessed by doctors as grave. Two Kyrgyzstanis were hospitalized to the Surgery Department; their condition is moderate. Everyone undergoes the necessary treatment,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health added that 21 people have been discharged for outpatient treatment after providing primary medical care.

Recall, the incident started with a skirmish between residents of the two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring well belonged to them.
link: https://24.kg/english/154396/
views: 145
Print
Related
Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance
Outbuildings burn down during incident on border with Uzbekistan
Conflict in Batken region: Meeting of heads of two districts takes place
Conflict between Kyrgyzstanis and residents of Sokh breaks out in Batken region
State Border Service calls on Tajik side not to spread false information
Border conflict: Russia ready to become intermediary between Bishkek, Dushanbe
Border conflict: No injured among Kyrgyz border guards
Shootout occurs on border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Two wounded border guards discharged from hospital
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned
1 June, Monday
14:08
Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishkek Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishke...
13:41
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at Pervomaisky District Court
13:26
Border incident: 25 Kyrgyzstanis admitted to hospital, 2 in intensive care unit
13:12
10 children's organizations receive 100,000 soms each in Kyrgyzstan
12:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 6.1 million people globally